Five Red Raiders Garner All-Big 12 Honors

Three Red Raiders were named to the All-Big 12 first team, the most since 2008

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech redshirt freshman defensive back Adrian Frye, senior place kicker Clayton Hatfield and senior linebacker Dakota Allen headlined the Red Raiders’ five selections to the All-Big 12 teams that were announced Wednesday by the conference office.

The trio, who were all named to the first team for the first time in their respective careers, were joined by two second-team honorees in sophomore offensive lineman Jack Anderson and junior wide receiver Antoine Wesley. It marked the first time Tech has had five or more first or second team recipients since the 2012 season.

In addition, this is the first time since the 2008 season Tech has landed three Red Raiders on the first team. Tech had not boasted multiple defensive players on the first team since that same season when Brandon Williams and Darcel McBath were both honored.

Allen, who was a second-team honoree in 2017, once again powered the Red Raider defense to the tune of 73 tackles this season, which ranked second on the team. He added a pair of fumble recoveries, including one for a touchdown, five quarterback hurries and two pass breakups before injuries limited his participation late in the season. He is the first Tech linebacker to be named to the All-Big 12 first team since the league’s inception in 1996.

Frye, meanwhile, became the first Red Raider defensive back since 2008 to earn first-team honors as he currently leads the conference with five interceptions and 18 passes defended (5 interceptions, 13 pass breakups). Frye also ranks among the top-10 players in the FBS for both categories as well. He is the first Tech freshman to garner All-Big 12 first team honors since Michael Crabtree did so in 2007.

Hatfield is only the second place kicker in school history to collect first-team honors, joining Alex Trilica in 2007. He was among the most accurate kickers in the country this season, connecting on 17-of-19 field goal attempts as well as each of his 55 PAT tries. The Lou Groza Award semifinalist currently leads the Big 12 and ranks fifth nationally in field goal percentage (89.5).

Anderson and Wesley were both recognized on the second team for the first time in their respective careers. Wesley currently leads the Big 12 in receiving yards (1,410), receiving yards per game (117.5) and receptions per game (7.3) and ranks in the top 10 nationally for all three categories.

Additionally, 13 other Red Raiders were named honorable mention selections – Alan Bowman (Offensive Freshman of the Year), De’Quan Bowman (KR/PR), Jordyn Brooks (LB), Travis Bruffy (OL), Seth Collins (Offensive Newcomer of the Year), Vaughnte Dorsey (DB), DaMarcus Fields (DB), Eli Howard (DL), Jah’Shawn Johnson (DB), Dominic Panazzolo (P), Terence Steele (OL), Joseph Wallace (DL) and Broderick Washington Jr. (DL).

–TECH–

Matt Dowdy