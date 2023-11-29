Five Red Raiders Named First Team All-Midwest Region Selections

KANSAS CITY – Texas Tech was well represented on the United Soccer Coaches All-Region Teams, as Hannah Anderson, Macy Blackburn, Sam Courtwright, Madison White and Ashleigh Williams were all selected to the Midwest Region First Team.

The Red Raiders five First Team All-Region selections lead the country.

Following a successful season that included a career-best five goals and 12 points, Anderson earned her third career All-Midwest honor but the first, First Team All-Region selection.

The 2023 Big 12 Defender of the Year, Anderson was also named a First Team All-Big 12 selection and was tabbed a Preseason All-Big 12 selection. Anderson closed her Red Raider career by starting 96 consecutive games, the most in program history.

The Red Raiders second honoree also had a career year in 2023, as Blackburn recorded a career-high 11 assists in 15 games before suffering a season-ending injury. With two full seasons of eligibility remaining, Blackburn sits fourth all-time in program history in assists (23). Blackburn’s 11 assists were the second-most in program history, trailing Alli Murphy by just a singular assist.

One of the elite freshmen in the country in 2023, Courtwright played and started in all 23 games for the Red Raiders during her true freshman season.

The 2023 Big 12 Freshman of the Year, Courtwright tallied five goals and eight assists on the season, finishing tied for sixth on the single season assist mark. Courtwright was also selected to the 2023 All-Freshman team and was a three-time Big 12 Freshman of the Week selection.

The penultimate Red Raider selected also played some of her best soccer in 2023, as White tallied a career-best 16 wins in 2023 helping lead a Red Raider backline that allowed just 11 total goals and sported a goals-against-average of 0.47.

The all-time leader in clean sheets (39), White closed her decorated five-year career with 52 all-time victories in her 85 starts. The Rockwall native recorded new single-season highs in, clean sheets (13), wins (16), save percentage (.864) and games played (23). White’s 13 total clean sheets are currently tied for the nation’s lead.

Last but certainly not least for the Red Raiders on the USC All-Midwest First Team was striker Ashleigh Williams. One of the best goal scorers in the country, Williams also had a career year in 2023, finding the back of the net 13 times and recording a career-best 34 total points.

Williams’ 34 total points are tied with Kirsten Davis for the third-most single season points in program history. And while, her 14 goals were impressive, maybe the most impressive stat for Williams in 2023 was her knack for scoring key goals, as she scored a program-record seven game winners this season. Williams was a three-time Big 12 Player of the Week and currently sits tied for 12th in the country in total goals.

