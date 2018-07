She’s only 5, but Rachel Barth wanted to help. So she started a lemonade stand, with the goal of helping people from the start

Because of her big heart and ambition, Rachel raised over $65 which she donated to Assistance Council for Veterans. In exchange for her hard work and generosity, Rachel received a certificate and a special military coin, which is a reminder to everyone that they can make a difference, regardless of how old or young they are.