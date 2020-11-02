Five years after 'Untamed,' Cam's finally on 'The Otherside'

Triple Tigers/RCA RecordsNearly five years since the release of her debut, Cam‘s sophomore album is finally out.
Along the way, the “Burning House” hitmaker got married, had a baby, and changed record labels.
“I think The Otherside is such an apt title,” she reflects, “because in the middle of it, just like life, you’re frustrated it’s just not all happening right now… And the truth is, you can’t see the forest from the trees when you’re in it.”
“But when you get to the other side,” she continues, “you can laugh at the parts that made you cry before. You see the meaning kind of running through all of it. You see yourself becoming more of yourself and learning the things you’re supposed to learn.”
As much as Cam wishes The Otherside had arrived earlier, time proved to be a necessary ingredient.
“If I’d put this record out any sooner, you wouldn’t have had ‘Girl Like Me,’ you wouldn’t have had ‘Classic,’” she explains. “And those are really important notes…”
“I love to think of it as… a soundtrack,” she adds. “You have all the different songs for all the different parts of the story.”
Ultimately, Cam believes there’s something here for everybody.
“It reminds me of when Mary Poppins pours her medicine, it’s different colors for different people,” she tells ABC Audio. “If you sit and listen to this record with your friends, you’re not gonna like the same song…”
“And I think that’s the product of having five years of life experience and me doing my own therapy on a record,” she laughs, “that you get to live in each of those moments at different times, when it is right for you…”
“I’m so grateful that [this healing is] a gift I get to give in 2020.”
By Stephen Hubbard
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.