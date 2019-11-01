Flashback Friday: Maren Morris and husband Ryan Hurd duet on “All My Favorite People”

Jamie NelsonLast month in Nashville, Maren Morris called her husband Ryan Hurd onstage at Ascend Amphitheater to perform the CMA-nominated song they wrote together, “All My Favorite People.”

Maren’s the most-nominated artist at the upcoming 2019 CMA Awards, where “All My Favorite People” is up for Musical Event of the Year with Brothers Osborne. You can tune in to find out who wins Wednesday, November 13 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

