Flatlands Dance Theater

Flatlands Dance Theatre’s newest production, Delicious, invites audiences to experience a one-of-a-kind evening centered on the glorious cupcake! To start, a dessert bar featuring delectable goodies from The Ruffled Cup bakers. Then we transition to a dance event inspired by the flavors, colors, movements, and stories that are important to the bankers who created these treats. Prepare for a special evening of yummy sweets and delightful dance.

Flatlands Dance Theatre

An Evening of Dance and Dessert

6:30pm (The desert bar begins at 5:30pm in the lobby followed by the performance in the theatre)

Firehouse Theatre at LHUCA

511 Avenue K



Tickets: Ticket prices included admission to the dessert bar and the show and include a $3.00 select-a-seat surcharge; tickets prices are $30.00 general admission and $20.00 for seniors, children and students with current ID. Ticket may be purchased at the door, www.selectaseatlubbock.com, at 806.770.2000 or any select-a-seat ticket outlet.

