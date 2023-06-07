96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Flight Attendants Say to Avoid These Food and Drink Items on Planes

June 7, 2023 9:34AM CDT
Flight Attendants Say to Avoid These Food and Drink Items on Planes
When it comes to food and drink offerings on a plane, flight attendants have a number of items passengers should avoid.  The biggest thing to avoid is tap water and coffee and tea made with it. Why? Many of the pipes used to store tap water aren’t regularly cleaned.  Another item to avoid is steaks or fillets due to them often being overcooked when they’re prepared.  Cheese trays are another item to avoid due to the cheeses being heavily processed to the point they don’t need to be refrigerated.

 

