Florida Dog Found In Pittsburgh Reunited With Owner 12 Years Later

12 years and over 1,000 miles later a 14-year-old toy fox terrier has been reunited with her family thanks to her microchip.

The dog, named Dutchess, ran out of her family’s home in Boca Raton, Florida back in 2007. The family spent days searching and checking shelters, hoping Dutchess’ microchip would bring her home. Her family even kept paying the annual microchip fee after she was long missing.

Dutchess was found last Friday under a shed – in Pittsburgh – by a local animal rescue group who ran her microchip and contacted her owners, who made the 1,130 mile trip to reunite with her. The Humane Animal Group posted a video of the terrier reuniting with her family, with the family’s mother asking Dutchess “Where have you been?”

Have you benefitted from having your pets microchipped?

What’s the furthest your pets have ever ran from home?