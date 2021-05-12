      Weather Alert

Florida Georgia Line are bringing a drive-in performance to fans, featuring special guests and surprises

May 12, 2021 @ 12:00pm

ABC

This summer, Florida Georgia Line are booked for a drive-in show that promises to be a one-of-a-kind experience.

The country duo are headlining an Encore Drive-In Nights concert, following in the footsteps of artists like Kane Brown and Blake Shelton.  Blake and Kane both created pre-taped drive-in performances last summer to offer fans a safer live show experience during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On June 12, FGL’s performance will be broadcast across outdoor drive-ins nationwide and around the world, and will also be shown in select theaters.

In addition to their headlining set, the performance will feature supporting acts Rachel Wammack and Chase Rice, as well as Nelly, the rapper who first collaborated with FGL on the remix of their 2012 breakout mega-hit, “Cruise.” The two acts also reunited this year for another duet, “Lil Bit.”

“We’re hungry to play music, our fans are hungry to hear music. It’s gonna be a special night,” Florida Georgia Line explain in a special video announcement for the event.

Tickets for the event go on sale Wednesday. Encore Drive-In Nights shows return this summer, beginning with a never-before-seen live concert film from rockers Bon Jovi which will be shown later this month. 

