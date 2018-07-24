Florida Georgia Line Dethrones King George

Whaaaaaaaaat?!! George Strait is the “King of Country” and the “King of Breaking Records” always if you ask me. However, statistics say otherwise! This is huge for Florida Georgia Line. Despite all of the negative feedback these guys have received from traditionalists like myself, Florida Georgia Line continued to fight forward and do what THEY wanted to do. At one point in my life I was 100% against “bro country”. Really, anything Nashville with the exception of 90’s and earlier. Stay with me here. Then I realized that I am an adult and there is no reason to criticize someone for chasing a dream and making good money when they catch that dream. Hell, that’s exactly what I wanted!

Kris’s Catching Dream Status: Still chasing.

Anyway, FGL has a mark in the history books. They are they first country act to appear on the Billboard Hot Country Songs for 90 cumulative weeks beating King George’s 84 weeks on the chart.

Brian Kelly of Lady Antebellum says:

“It’s really hard to wrap our brains around that, but it’s also super-inspiring to get back in the studio and create more music for our fans.”

I’m not sure how I would handle something like this. Not only dethroning the king from his spot but dethroning my hero! I’d probably try to give it back to him somehow. Which wouldn’t work.

Congrats to FGL on this huge accomplishment in their career! This proves that if you perform and write for your generation and your experiences, it will work. But still, long live the king!!! Cheers!

