Florida Georgia Line plays their final show: “It’s the closing of an incredible chapter”

It’s the end of an era for Florida Georgia Line fans.

Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley played their final show as a duo at the Minnesota State Fair this week, and it was an emotional set for both the artists and the crowd.

“You’ve enabled us to chase this crazy dream of writing songs and playing shows and hoping someone will show up to listen, so thank you guys,” Tyler told fans from the stage, according to Variety.

“It’s the closing of an incredible, incredible chapter for us,” he continued. “It’s very exciting for us to look at what’s ahead, see what’s next. And the next chapter ahead is very exciting, but we want to celebrate this chapter with you guys.”

FGL announced that they were going on hiatus back in February, explaining that they were planning to pursue solo endeavors and hoped to use the final shows they had on the books as a way to celebrate their time together with their fans.

Both have already started releasing solo music: Brian put out his debut, Sunshine State of Mind, months before the break announcement, and he’s also at the end of a new country-themed musical called May We All. Meanwhile, Tyler is busily readying a solo album, which he kicked off with the release of his Dancin’ in the Country EP. He’ll be on tour with Keith Urban this fall.

For their final song as a duo, FGL performed “Cruise,” their breakout hit from 2012.

