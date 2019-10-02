Florida Georgia Line wants to collaborate with John Mayer next

ABC/Image Group LAFlorida Georgia Line has collaborated with some of the biggest name in pop, including Bebe Rexha, the Backstreet Boys, The Chainsmokers and Hailee Steinfeld. Now, the country duo is plotting their next big crossover hit.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley reveal that they want to work with John Mayer.

“Our kind of M.O. on collaboration is when the time is right and when the song is right,” Tyler explains. “We love writing with all kinds of artists… Whether the song turns into anything or not, we always try to learn from other artists and we just love that approach, but when the magic happens you can’t kind of stop it.”

They certainly have a good track record when it comes to hit collabs. Their song with Bebe, “Meant to Be,” just won the Academy of Country Music’s Music Event of the Decade Award.

The duo recently wrapped their Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour and say they’ll be getting back in the studio to continue work on their upcoming fifth album. They’ll also be heading back to Las Vegas in November for their limited residency at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

