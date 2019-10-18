Florida Georgia Line’s stripping it down and counting their “Blessings” on ‘The Acoustic Sessions’

Big MachineFlorida Georgia Line‘s most recent hit was the double entendre, “Talk You Out of It.” But now, Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley are literally stripping it down — their songs, that is — for The Acoustic Sessions, which is out today.

They’re also counting their “Blessings” — the title of their new single — on the set that takes pretty much every FGL hit there is, and pares it down to the bare bones.

“You know, the acoustic project is pretty cool to listen back and hear and kind of relive our songs in a different way,” Brian says. “And we really think our fans are gonna enjoy it.”

“Yeah, it’s just another little cool look for us,” he continues. “And [we’re] very thankful for all the hard work put into that and just excited to really to see about what the fans think about all these songs.”

The duo’s also thrilled to once again be exceeding fans’ expectations.

“I think they thought they were just gonna get one or two,” he explains. “But to do a whole album — I think 17 songs — it’s fresh for us and keeps the fans excited.”

“And, yeah, I think Mom and Dad are gonna be proud, too.” he adds. “So, heck yeah!”

Next month, Brian and Tyler return to Sin City for another round of Florida Georgia Line Live from Las Vegas at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood on November 6, 8, and 9.

