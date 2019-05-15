Florida Man Arrested For Slapping Girlfriend With Cheeseburger
By mudflap
May 15, 2019 @ 9:38 AM
Here’s your ‘Florida Man’ story for the day – a man is facing battery charges after allegedly slapping his sleeping girlfriend with a cheeseburger.

The victim says she was sleeping when her boyfriend, 30-year-old Kyle Jones, began slapping her in the face with a cheeseburger, before pulling her hair and kicking her down the stairs

Deputies say the woman was still sporting “several remnants of said cheeseburger” when they arrived.  Jones was jailed and released on bond.

