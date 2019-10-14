‘Follow the Flag’: Hall of Fame to honor America’s military with free admission next month

Country Music Hall of Fame and MuseumThe Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum will say thank you to America’s military next month, offering three days of free admission around Veterans’ Day.

Active duty and retired armed services members with a military ID will be able to get in free November 9-11, along with three members of their immediate family.

The museum’s also planning several special programs. RaeLynn, whose husband is in the military, will perform at 3 p.m. CT on Sunday, November 10. That same day, the Hall will also screen the documentary, Loretta Lynn: Follow the Flag, a film that chronicles the legend’s 1987 USO tour of the Philippines and South Korea.

