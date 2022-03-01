      Weather Alert

Following Updates to State COVID-19 Dashboard, City to Suspend Local Dashboard Updates

Mar 1, 2022 @ 2:07pm

As of Tuesday, March 1, 2022, City of Lubbock has stopped updating the local COVID-19 dashboard. All COVID-19 case data processed by the public health department is transmitted to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) daily. The state agency keeps a comprehensive set of dashboards for all counties in Texas, making the city dashboard redundant. Lubbock data–as well as state trends–is available at: https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/.

 

Although the burden of the COVID-19 virus in the community is decreasing and most of us can resume the activities we enjoy, the public health response to COVID-19 has not ended. The Public Health Department will continue to monitor case counts, hospitalizations, high risk settings and variants of concern. We also stress the importance of caring for those around us who remain most vulnerable to the virus, and we encourage residents stay up to date with your COVID-19 vaccine, stay home if you are ill, and notify those around you if you test positive for COVID-19.

 

If COVID-19 risk in the community increases or guidelines change, the health department will return to regular community updates.

 

Public health staff continue to be available to assist individuals, businesses, schools and community groups with COVID-19 related questions.  Please call the health department at 806-775-2933 for assistance.

