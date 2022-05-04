Foods to Avoid If You Want a Good Night’s Sleep

If you’re having trouble staying asleep at night, you may want to take a look at your diet. The website Mind Body Green consulted with registered dietician Julie Stefanski, M.ed., RDN about the foods you should avoid to have a better chance of sleeping through the night. According to Stefanski, spicy foods top the list, followed by alcohol, fried and fatty foods, acidic foods, carbonated and caffeinated drinks, and large meals. And if you are hungry before bed? Try a magnesium-rich snack like chickpeas, bananas, nuts, and seeds, or dark chocolate.