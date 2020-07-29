“Fool’s Love Affair”: Randy Travis’ first single since his stroke is a never-before-heard early cut
This week, beloved country traditionalist Randy Travis returned with a new single, "Fool's Love Affair."
Randy’s known for carrying the torch for classic country music, but this song doesn’t just sound traditional: It was actually recorded in about 1984, prior to the release of the singer’s 1985 radio debut with “On the Other Hand.”
Set to a steel guitar-inflected waltz, the song’s lyrics chronicle the ill-fated romance of a cheater’s love story. “It’s just a fool’s love affair / And we’re both aware / It’s a game and nobody wins,” Randy sings in the chorus.
“Fool’s Love Affair” is a throwback to a different era of country music, and is also the first single Randy’s released since a devastating 2013 stroke hampered his ability to sing and speak.
“It’s just so great to hear Randy’s voice again. It gives me goosebumps,” the singer’s wife, Mary Travis, explains to Rolling Stone. “It’s a very traditional sound because it’s Randy Travis, but it’s so current, which is what Randy’s songs always did. Everybody could identify with the life story in his songs and he told them so well.”
We’ll have a chance to hear Randy’s voice again soon, as he’s featured on a rendition of “Forever and Ever Amen” on Josh Turner’s next album, Country State of Mind. Randy’s vocals on that song mark his first recording session since his stroke; Josh’s full project will drop in late August.
By Carena Liptak
