For the One That Got Away: Country Music’s Greatest Heartbreak Songs

Valentine’s Day is not an amazingly happy day for everyone. Some people can do nothing but think of the one they love but can’t have. Those are the worst. Whether you acted like an idiot and lost that person or “it just didn’t work out”, these songs will help you fight that fire. WITH FIRE! Maybe this’ll get you in the mood to hit the honky tonk. You might just find someone that’s just as lonely as you. Don’t fall apart alone. Fall apart with someone else! Constructively, if that’s possible.

Dig deep in that jukebox tonight and get it all out! Have a great evening!