For Valentine’s Day – Jason Mraz Talks About his New Album “La La La Love Songs” He’s addicted to coffee, owns more than 4000 coffee trees and writes songs about Love. Jason Mraz joins us discussing “La La La Love Songs” Beyond the Mic. Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon · Artist Jason Mraz Goes Beyond The Mic Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”. Check out conversations with other musical artists here. More conversations with musicians here. Check out the Jason Mraz website here. Order food from Mraz Family Farms here. TAGS Artist Beyond the Mic Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon California Christina Carano Coffee Farmer Folk-Pop Guitar Guitarist Jason Mraz Jazz Lubbock Mechanicsville Rock Sean Dillon Singer Songwriter Texas The Remedy Vocalist Waiting for My Rocket to Come