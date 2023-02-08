For Walker Hayes, staying up late is part of that “Y’all Life,” y’all

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

For Walker Hayes, his wife, Laney, and their six kids, staying up late is just part of livin’ that “Y’all Life,” y’all.

“My family, man, we have the most random schedule,” he tells ABC Audio. “I’ve never met another family like us. But my wife and kids and I, we don’t go to bed till 2 or 3.”

“I mean, we accomplish so much at night,” he continues. “You know, we’ll watch a show or something together, but we’ll spend some time together, you know, reading and stuff like that. And we’ll sing at night. We’ll play games and stuff. We have so much quality time.”

So what time does the Hayes family usually arise?

“I usually am out of bed by 9:00, 9:30,” Walker reveals during an early-morning interview. “But my kids, man, I’m the only one up for the next few hours.”

Of course, Walker’s unusual schedule is helped by the fact that his kids have always been homeschooled and are most often on the road with him.

Walker next hits the road March 2 when he plays the Plant City, Florida, Strawberry Festival.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.