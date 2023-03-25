96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Former Jerry Springer & Reality TV Producer Reena Friedman Watts on Why “Better Call Daddy” Is Her Love

March 25, 2023 12:24AM CDT
Share
Former Jerry Springer & Reality TV Producer Reena Friedman Watts on Why “Better Call Daddy” Is Her Love
Reena Friedman Watts

We’re joined today by a woman who used to hear the chant “Jerry, Jerry” at work. She’s worked for MTV, VH1, Nanny 911, Jerry Springer and more. Today she co-hosts a podcast with her dad. Reena Friedman Watts from the “Better Call Daddy” Podcast goes Beyond the Mic.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

More about:
Behind the Scenes
Beyond the Mic
Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon
Change-Maker
Connector
Content Creator
Hustler
Jerry Springer
Producer
Reena Friedman Watts
Reena Watts
Sean Dillon
TV

Recently Played

Somewhere With YouKenny Chesney
3:16am
Fast CarRandy Rogers Band
3:12am
How It Oughta BeShane Profitt
3:09am
Thinking Bout YouDustin Lynch
3:07am
Love Makes You BlindKaylee Rose
3:04am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Help Us Find This Horse
2

Luke Combs Lands 15th Consecutive #1 At Country Radio With “Going, Going, Gone”
3

St. Patrick’s Day Events in Lubbock
4

South Plains Troop Salute: Lorenzo native serves aboard Navy warship in San Diego
5

Lovesac