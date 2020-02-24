      Weather Alert

Former Marine Sets Record With 8-Hour Plank

Feb 24, 2020 @ 9:21am
Fit female doing intense core workout in gym. Young muscular woman doing core exercise on fitness mat in health club.

If you’ve ever tried to tighten your abs with planks you know the pose can feel brutal.  Now imagine how ex-Marine George Hood must have felt after planking for over 8 hours!

Hood’s actual plank time on February 15th was 8 hours, 15 minutes and 15 seconds, setting a new Guinness World Record.  The 62-year-old was probably ready for a snack afterwards; his lengthy plank pose burned 4,252 calories!

Hood hopes that his plank fame will raise mental health awareness, telling USA Today that the physical challenges have brought him mental health benefits.  Also a former DEA agent, Hood says he’s ready to move on from planks and is taking a “hard look” at breaking push-up records.

How long can you hold a plank pose?

 

TAGS
963KLLL KLLL Lubbock
You May Also Like
Get Hired! Work with Us!
For the One That Got Away: Country Music's Greatest Heartbreak Songs
Team KLLL
Lubbock Arts & Entertainment Kerns Style / Science Spectrum Calendar
Saying Goodbye to Our Friend... R.I.P. Kelli
Recent JMM Podcasts