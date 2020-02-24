Former Marine Sets Record With 8-Hour Plank
If you’ve ever tried to tighten your abs with planks you know the pose can feel brutal. Now imagine how ex-Marine George Hood must have felt after planking for over 8 hours!
Hood’s actual plank time on February 15th was 8 hours, 15 minutes and 15 seconds, setting a new Guinness World Record. The 62-year-old was probably ready for a snack afterwards; his lengthy plank pose burned 4,252 calories!
Hood hopes that his plank fame will raise mental health awareness, telling USA Today that the physical challenges have brought him mental health benefits. Also a former DEA agent, Hood says he’s ready to move on from planks and is taking a “hard look” at breaking push-up records.
How long can you hold a plank pose?