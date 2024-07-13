Former President Trump is “fine” after attempted assassination at rally in Pennsylvania.

The shooting at Donald Trump’s rally is being investigated as an attempted assassination of the former president, law enforcement officials say.

“President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act,” spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement. “He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow.”

The Secret Service said in a statement that “the former President is safe.”

Authorities report that the alleged shooter and at least one attendee have died in an incident at the political event. Another is in critical condition.

During his final rally before the Republican National Convention, the presumptive Republican nominee was presenting border crossing statistics when gunshots erupted in the crowd. Upon hearing the first shot, the candidate reacted with surprise, touching his ear as two more shots followed. He then ducked down.

A voice near the microphone urgently repeated, “Get down!” as security personnel rushed to protect the former president. Later, the candidate was observed touching his face with his right hand, and blood was apparently visible on his face.