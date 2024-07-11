Former Red Raiders to compete in NBA Summer League

LUBBOCK – A slew of former Texas Tech Red Raiders will compete at NBA 2K25 Summer League 2024 in Las Vegas with the program being represented by Adonis Arms (Sacramento), Jarrett Culver (Orlando), Kevin Obanor (New Orleans), Jahmi’us Ramsey (Boston), Zhaire Smith (Cleveland), Warren Washington (Miami) and Bryson Williams (Orlando). Additionally, former Tech players who transferred and finished their careers at other universities, will play in the event with Kevin McCullar (New York), Terrence Shannon (Minnesota) and Jaylon Tyson (Cleveland) making their professional debuts. *Summer league rosters are subject to change

The 20th year of NBA Summer League in Las Vegas begins Friday and runs through July 22 when a champion will be crowned. A total of 76 games will be played at the Las Vegas at Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of UNLV and will air on ESPN platforms (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN+) or NBA TV. Every game will also be available to stream on the ESPN App.

Arms: Played at Tech for one season, helping the Red Raiders to an 18-0 home record in the 2021-22 season and the 2022 Sweet 16… Averaged 8.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game during that season… Played for the Memphis Hustle in the NBA G-League last season where he averaged 18.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game… Arms shined at the California Classic, averaging 20.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game in three contests leading into Vegas

Culver: Played at Tech for two seasons, leading the Red Raiders to the 2019 NCAA Final Four for the first time in program history and the 2019 Big 12 Championship… Earned Consensus All-America honors after averaging 18.5 points, 3.7 assists, and 6.4 rebounds per game as a sophomore… Selected No. 6 in the 2019 NBA Draft… Played for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in the NBA G-League last season where he averaged 20.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 29 games

McCullar: Played three seasons at Texas Tech where he averaged 8.7 points and 4.5 rebounds in 78 games… Red-shirt freshman during run to the 2019 NCAA Final Four before averaging 10.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists during the 2021-22 season that ended in the NCAA Sweet 16 with a loss to Duke… Finished collegiate career with two seasons at Kansas… Selected 56th in the 2024 NBA Draft

Obanor: Played two seasons at Texas Tech, including helping to lead the Red Raiders to the 2022 NCAA Sweet 16… Averaged in double figures both seasons, including going for a team-high 14.4 points per game in the 2022-23 season… Played last season for the Raptors 905 in the NBA G-League where he averaged 11 points and 6.8 rebounds in 33 games played

Ramsey: Played one season at Texas Tech, averaging 15.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 steals per game as a freshman during the 2019-20 season… Was selected in the second round of the 2020 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings… Played for the Oklahoma City Blue in the NBA G-League and the Toronto Raptors last season… Averaged 6.7 points in seven games for the Raptors

Shannon: Played three seasons at Texas Tech, averaging 11.0 points and 3.6 rebounds in 83 games played… Helped to lead the Red Raiders to the 2022 NCAA Sweet 16 as a junior where he averaged 10.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game… Scored 915 points during his Red Raider career… Played his final two collegiate seasons at Illinois… Was selected No. 27 in the 2024 NBA Draft

Smith: Played one season at Texas Tech, helped lead the program to the 2018 NCAA Elite 8… Averaged 11.3 points and 5.0 rebounds as a freshman before entering the NBA Draft… Selected No. 16 in the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft… Played for the Cleveland Charge in the NBA G-League last season where he averaged 13.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 31 games played

Tyson: Played one season at Texas Tech, averaging 10.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists as a sophomore in the 2022-23 season… Transferred to Cal where he played his junior season… Selected No. 20 by Cleveland in the 2024 NBA Draft

Washington: Played last season at Tech where he averaged 9.7 points and 7.4 rebounds per game… Led Tech with 38 blocked shots and helped team to the 2024 NCAA Tournament… Played two games for Miami in the California Classic

Williams: Played one season at Tech, helping lead the Red Raiders to the 2022 NCAA Sweet 16… Averaged 14.1 points and 4.2 rebounds during his final collegiate season… Played for the Ontario Clippers in the G-League and Saskatchewan Rattlers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League last season… Averaged 10.6 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Clippers in 33 games played in the G-League after going for 22.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 18 games for the OKC Blue in the 2023-24 season

SUMMER LEAGUE DATES: July 12-22

LOCATION: Las Vegas at Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of UNLV

TEAMS: All 30 NBA teams

OVERVIEW: The 20th year of NBA Summer League in Las Vegas brings all 30 teams together for the NBA 2K25 Summer League, which begins July 12 and ends July 22 when a champion will be crowned.

SCHEDULE

A total of 76 games will be played over 11 days in Las Vegas with games split between the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion

Friday, July 12: 7 games beginning at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, July 13: 8 games beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, July 14: 8 games beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET

Monday, July 15: 6 games beginning at 6 p.m. ET

Tuesday, July 16: 8 games beginning at 4 p.m. ET

Wednesday, July 17: 8 games beginning at 3 p.m. ET

Thursday, July 18: 7 games beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET

Friday, July 19: 8 games beginning at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, July 20: 7 games beginning at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, July 21: 8 games beginning with the semifinal doubleheader at 2 p.m. ET and 4 p.m. ET (both on ESPN)

Monday, July 22: Championship game at 9 p.m. ET (ESPN)

FORMAT: Each team will play at least five games, including four games from July 12-19. After each team’s first four games, the top four teams will advance to participate in the playoffs, beginning with a semifinal doubleheader on Sunday, July 21 at 2 ET and 4 ET on ESPN. The two winning teams from the semifinal games will meet in the championship game on Monday, July 22 at 9 ET on ESPN.

The four playoff teams will be determined by winning percentage in each team’s first four games, with a tiebreaker in effect if needed. The 26 teams that do not advance to the four-team playoff will play a fifth game on Saturday, July 20 or Sunday, July 21.

HOW TO WATCH: All 76 games of the 11-day competition will air on ESPN platforms (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN+ and ESPN3) or NBA TV. Every game will also be available to stream on the ESPN App.

Release Provided By WES BLOOMQUIST Texas Tech Athletics