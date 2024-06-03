Former Tech RHP Brandon Birdsell Named Southern League Pitcher of the Week

LUBBOCK, Texas – Fresh off six shutout innings where he allowed just two hits, former Texas Tech pitcher Brandon Birdsell has been named the Southern League Pitcher of the Week, Major League Baseball announced Monday.

In his strongest start of the 2024 season against the Chattanooga Lookouts on Friday, Birdsell needed just 73 pitches to toss the six scoreless innings. He struck out three and did not walk a batter, throwing 53 of his 73 pitches for strikes.

A fifth-round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, Birdsell was drafted after a successful two year career at Tech that included a 2022 season where the righty went 9-3 overall and struck out 106 batters in 85 innings pitched. Birdsell who pitched to a 2.75 ERA in 15 starts was named the 2022 Big 12 Pitcher of the Year and was a four-time All-America selection.

Beginning the year as the top starter with the AA affiliate of the Cubs, Birdsell has pitched to a 3.14 lifetime ERA in three seasons in the Cubs organization. Birdsell began his professional career in High-A where he pitched for the South Bend Cubs of the Midwest League, before earning the callup midway through 2023. Birdsell served as the Smokies opening night starter this season.

In 18 starts with South Bend, Birdsell pitched to a 2.36 ERA, striking out 70 batters in his 80.0 innings pitched.

Midway through his strong season in South Bend, Birdsell earned the call up to AA, where he made six starts with the Smokies, pitching to a 3.95 ERA.

So far in 2024, Birdsell has started nine of his 10 appearances, pitching to a 4.03 ERA in his 44.2 innings pitched.

For his career, Birdsell has pitched to an ERA of 3.14 and has made 34 appearances and 33 starts. Birdsell has struck out 133 batters in 152 career innings.

Birdsell is the second Red Raider alumnus to earn MiLB Pitcher of the Week honors this season, as Twins prospect Andrew Morris was tabbed the Midwest League Pitcher of the Week back on May 20.

–TECH–

Release Provided By Andrew Stern Texas Tech Athletics