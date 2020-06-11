Former ‘The Voice’ champ Craig Wayne Boyd forms country trio with two other reality TV show alumni
Michael Tran/FilmMagicIn 2014, Craig Wayne Boyd was crowned champion of The Voice’s Season 7, as a member of Team Blake Shelton. Since then, he’s gone on to have a country career in Nashville, hitting the number-one spot at country radio with “My Baby’s Got a Smile on Her Face,” which he released right after his Voice victory.
Now, Billboard reports that Craig is teaming up with two more former singing competition contestants: The Voice Season 10 runner-up Adam Wakefield and American Idol Season 9 third-place finalist Casey James.
Together, the three solo artists make up new supergroup Texas Hill. The name comes from a bit of shared personal history: Casey and Craig are both native Texans, while Adam, who hails from New Hampshire, grew up on a street called Texas Hill Road.
The three bandmates will still pursue solo careers, but they’re also working on a collaborative album at Nashville’s Ocean Way Studios. However, that process has been delayed due to the COVID-19 shutdown.
“The songs we’ve already recorded have a live feel to them and we don’t want to jeopardize that, so it looks like we’re going to just have to wait a little while before we can get us and the other musicians back in a room to jam,” Adam tells Billboard.
In the meantime, they’re giving fans a taste of what’s to come with their new single, “Darkest Sky,” which the band says is especially apropos during the pandemic.
“I sent it to the boys because I felt like it was definitely a message that we could relate to in our own lives and careers —not knowing that the world would be taken by a pandemic a few months later—and it fit right into how we feel about it all,” Craig explains.
By Carena Liptak
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.