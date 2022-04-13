      Weather Alert

Founding Member of 98 Degrees Jeff Timmons

James Brown’s old business manager got Pompey together with 98 Degree Jeff Timmons and the result is Jeff’s newest dance single “Lit”. Let’s take a Beyond the Mic Short Cut with Jeff Timmons.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

