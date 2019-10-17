Four down, three to go: Garth stops in Florida as he heads for Ohio on the Dive Bar Tour

Copyright 8 Ten, Inc.Garth Brooks packed a capacity crowd of more than seven hundred fans into The Barn in Sanford, Florida on Wednesday night, for the fourth stop on his Dive Bar Tour.

It’s the third time Garth has played the venue he clearly loves, the first dating back to May 27, 1989. He even name-checks The Barn in the track “The Old Stuff,” on his Fresh Horses album.

This is the fourth of seven stops Garth plans on his tour that takes its name from his current top-twenty hit, “Dive Bar,” with Blake Shelton. The next will be Monday, October 28 at The Dusty Armadillo in Rootstown, Ohio. The only way to get tickets is to win them from country radio stations in the area.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.