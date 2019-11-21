Four waffles, to go: Chris Stapleton wins big at the Tunies

Waffle House, Inc./PR NewswireWhen it comes to made-up awards shows, this one may take the cake — or the waffle, that is.
Chris Stapleton walked away with four trophies at the Tunie Awards Wednesday night in Duluth, Georgia. If you’re trying to figure out what the Tunies are, well, they’re the honors Waffle House and TouchTunes hand out for the most-played artists and songs on their jukeboxes.
Stapleton is Waffle House’s most-played country artist this year, and its top overall artist as well, with the Traveller track, “Tennessee Whiskey,” claiming both country and all-genre honors too.
The trophies — which feature an actual-size gold waffle, of course — mean so much to the Kentucky native he showed up to accept them himself. You can experience the ceremony for yourself via the Waffle House Facebook page.
Two other country songs finished in the top ten, among the thirty million songs played on Waffle House jukeboxes last year: Kane Brown’s “Heaven” is number five, while Dan + Shay’s “Tequila” comes in eighth.
