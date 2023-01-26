96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Four years in, “Settling Down” never looked better for Miranda Lambert

January 26, 2023 3:00PM CST
ABC

Miranda Lambert marks four years of wedded bliss on January 26.

“Celebrating 4 years married today with my main squeeze @brendanjmcloughlin,” she shared on her socials Thursday. “Happy anniversary babe! You are the best.”

In the accompanying photos, Miranda and Brendan McLoughlin are standing on a balcony overlooking the beach. In the first picture, she’s beaming, wearing pink shorts and a pink bandana, showing off her wedding ring, as her hubby kisses her on the cheek.

In subsequent snapshots, the former New York City policeman sheds his shirt, which has become a bit of a running gag with the couple.

“Y’all are welcome for the last two pics,” ‘Randa slyly adds.

The “Settling Down” hitmaker has indicated she doesn’t plan to tour much this year, outside of her extensive Vegas residency. Her first cookbook, Y’all Eat Yet?, is set to arrive April 25. 

