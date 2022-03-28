      Weather Alert

Free ‘Earth Day on Broadway’ Festival Booth Spaces Still Available, Deadline Approaching

Mar 28, 2022 @ 3:01pm

The City of Lubbock is proud to present its first Earth Day on Broadway Festival on Friday, April 22, 2022. In partnership with Civic Lubbock, Inc., Earth Day LBK, and the Lubbock Cultural Arts Foundation, the City of Lubbock invites you to stop by this festival filled with Earth Day activities, vendors, food trucks, music, art, and local businesses. The City will showcase Lubbock’s artistic and environmentally-friendly community in the heart of the Downtown District, and will feature the second Storm Drain Art Project. Winning artists will paint their murals live during the event.

The Earth Day on Broadway Festival will have free booth spaces available for:

  • Vendors
  • Food trucks
  • Non-profits
  • Education groups
  • Pop-up galleries
  • And MORE

These booth spaces and applications are completely free of charge. For details about the location, participating partners, and how to apply to for a booth space during the event, visit mylubbock.us/EarthDayOnBroadwayDeadline to submit an application is Friday, April 1.

