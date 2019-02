Texas Tech will now open its series with Kentucky at 2 p.m. on Friday, February 22.

LUBBOCK, Texas – No. 3 Texas Tech baseball’s upcoming Friday night game against Kentucky has been changed to a 2 p.m. first pitch on Feb. 22 at Rip Griffin Park.

The Red Raiders and Wildcats were originally scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. start for the series opener. The game is still slated to air on FOX Sports Southwest Plus.