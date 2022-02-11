Friends Who Have Gone To Every Super Bowl Plan, Likely, Final Trip

Three friends who have attended every single Super Bowl — are at it again. The men, all in their 80s, have attended every game since the first AFL-NFL World Championship Game was held 55 years ago. The trio’s trip to SoFi Stadium on Sunday to see the Bengals and Rams, however, may be their last. Don Crisman, of Maine, is 85 years old and said this will be his last in-person Super Bowl; same for 82-year-old Gregory Eaton of Michigan who is dealing with some health issues. The youngest of the bunch, 80-year-old Tom Henschel, said he might try to make a couple more Super Bowls but noted, “Old man age is catching up to all of us.” The guys shelled out $2,500 each for their tickets this year — about 400 times more than the cheap seats cost in 1967.