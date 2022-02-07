From “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” James D. Gish

“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” is playing at the Buddy Holly Hall on Tuesday & Wednesday 2/8 & 2/9

James D Gish has a greater sense of gratitude since returning to the stage. One of the stars of “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” goes Beyond the Mic.



Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.