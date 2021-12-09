From Burn Notice / Queer as Folk / Cagney & Lacey Sharon Gless takes a Beyond the Mic Short Cut

Sharon Gless new memoir is “Apparently There Were Complaints”. She once ate 4 Nathan’s hot dogs in one sitting and was once offered to play Marilyn Monroe. Time to go Beyond the Mic.



Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.