From Casa Ole to Sabroso

Lovers of Casa Ole may be sad to hear Casa Ole is closed for good, but lovers of Sabroso Mexican Restaurant and Bar will be pleased to hear there will be a new location!

Taking over the old Casa Ole location off the south loop at 4413 is Sabroso’s new location; the other location is located at 5812 34th street.

At Sabroso Mexican Restaurant and Bar, one can enjoy Tex-Mex dishes such as tacos, enchiladas, burritos, and even burgers! Plus, one can enjoy $1 tacos all day on taco Tuesdays!

Sabroso Mexican Restaurant and Bar will be open everyday, and here one can enjoy breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Don’t forget the drinks! Sobroso has a full bar menu.

