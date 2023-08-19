From Cobra Kai to Culinary Adventures: Inside Dan Ahdoot’s Journey

Join us on Beyond the Mic Podcast for a hilarious and heartfelt interview with the multi-talented Dan Ahdoot. From acting in “Cobra Kai” to hosting Food Network shows, he’s done it all! We dive into his latest project, “Undercooked: How I let food become my life navigator and how maybe that’s a dumb way to live,” a part memoir, part comedy, part life story. Discover why writing this book was so important to him and what sets him apart as the middle child in his family. Plus, get ready for the Rockin’ 8, where Dan answers 8 random questions with his signature wit. Find out why you should never give him raw clams and what makes him laugh uncontrollably. Don’t miss this entertaining and insightful episode with Dan Ahdoot on Beyond the Mic.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.