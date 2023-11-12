96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

From Concept to Classic: The Story of ‘Airplane!’ with David Zucker and Jim Abrahams

November 11, 2023 8:52PM CST
From Concept to Classic: The Story of ‘Airplane!’ with David Zucker and Jim Abrahams
Book cover by Macmillan Publishers

We’ll talk with David Zucker and Jim Abrahams, the creative minds behind the iconic comedy ‘Airplane.’ They share insights from their book, ‘Surely You Can’t Be Serious: The True Story of Airplane!’ Get ready for laughter, anecdotes, and a fresh perspective on comedy in under 8 minutes in this bite sized Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon Short Cut.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

