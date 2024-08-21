From Cop to Journalist: Scott Weinberger on Unsolved Crimes

“To see that people were afraid to come forward 37 years ago because he and his partner still had a lot of tentacles outside of the police force, and, was a dangerous individual, and people were afraid to come forward.” Discover the shocking corruption, forensic breakthroughs, and relentless pursuit of justice in his latest project, Cold Blooded: The Apollo Gym Murders.

Scott’s latest project, Cold Blooded: The Apollo Gym Murders, is a testament to his relentless pursuit of justice. He spent 19 months embedded with the Miramar Police Department, reopening a 37-year-old cold case that has left many stunned. The case revolves around a former member of law enforcement in Florida, who was not only accused but also convicted of a separate triple homicide. The layers of corruption and fear that surrounded this case were unimaginable, even for Scott.

One of the most compelling aspects of this episode is Scott’s recounting of how people, who were once too afraid to speak out, finally came forward 37 years later. “When we knocked on those doors 37 years later, they kind of walked out of their house and said, now I’m ready to talk about it,” Scott shares. This revelation opened up a web of deceit that had been buried for decades.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.