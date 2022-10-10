96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

From ﻿’Lindeville’ ﻿to Nashville: Ashley McBryde books two-night stay at Ryman Auditorium

October 10, 2022 11:00AM CDT
Share
From ﻿’Lindeville’ ﻿to Nashville: Ashley McBryde books two-night stay at Ryman Auditorium

Warner Music Nashville

Ashley McBryde is bringing Lindeville to Nashville. 

In support of her newly released concept album, Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville, the singer is hosting a two-night stay at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on February 15 and 16.

The shows will feature Ashley performing songs off the album alongside collaborators including Brothers Osborne, Brandy Clark, Caylee Hammack and more.

“Join Ashley and the whole crew for an unforgettable celebration of Lindeville… you won’t want to miss it!” she teases on Instagram. Tickets go on sale October 14. 

Lindeville dropped on September 30 and takes place inside the fictional town of Lindeville, TX, named in honor of hit songwriter Dennis Linde, who wrote many character-focused songs. 

Last week, Ashley was invited by Garth Brooks to become the next member of the Grand Ole Opry. 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Son Of A SinnerJelly Roll
4:25pm
Knee DeepZac Brown Band/jimmy Buffett
4:22pm
Wasted On YouMorgan Wallen
4:19pm
Beer Never Broke My HeartLuke Combs
4:16pm
Pick Me UpGabby Barrett
4:09pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Fall 2022 Cash Contest Rules
2

Thomas Rhett Is Overcoming His Fear of Horses
3

Shop Petticoats on the Prairie Next Weekend
4

It's National Vodka Day and Toddi Cocktails Co-Founders Join Jeff Mudflap and Colleen!
5

Loretta Lynn, Country Music Icon and Coal Miner's Daughter passes at 90

Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang

Recent JMM Podcasts