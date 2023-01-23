96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

From “Paradise” to the top 10, Carly Pearce is a Crash My Playa fan

January 23, 2023 3:00PM CST
ABC

Crash My Playa 2023 is now history, and for Carly Pearce it’s been a pretty sweet way to kick off the new year.

The Kentucky native played her first full show of 2023 on the beach in Mexico Thursday night. Later in the week, she posted a picture with her boyfriend, Riley King, with the waves crashing in the background, adding, “Paradise.” 

Then things got even better as she wrapped up her working vacay. “Well, ending my week in Mexico with a top 10 single,” she tweeted. “Sometimes I can’t believe this is my life. Thank you thank you thank you.” 

Of course, Carly’s referring to her current hit, “What He Didn’t Do.” You can also check out a clip of her singing Lainey Wilson‘s part on her #1 with Cole Swindell, “Never Say Never,” at Luke Bryan‘s yearly getaway vacation. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

