From Patsy Cline to Chris Stapleton, Rolling Stone weighs in on country’s best singers
Who’s the best country singer of all time? According to Rolling Stone‘s new ranking of the 200 best singers across all genres, it’s Patsy Cline. She comes in at #13, just a dozen spaces behind Aretha Franklin, who lands on top.
Elvis Presley‘s at #17, just ahead of George Jones at #24, who’s often referred to as the greatest country singer who ever lived. Tammy Wynette‘s back at #127, while Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris all make the top 100. RS puts Loretta Lynn at #132.
Founding fathers like Hank Williams and Jimmie Rodgers make the list, alongside legends Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, Brenda Lee and George Strait.
Carrie Underwood‘s the highest-ranked contemporary country singer at #158, while Chris Stapleton‘s several spots back at #170. His recent CMA Awards collaborator, Patty Loveless, sneaks in at #177.
You can check out the full list of Rolling Stone‘s 200 Best Singers of All Time here.
Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.