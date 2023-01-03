96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

From Patsy Cline to Chris Stapleton, Rolling Stone weighs in on country’s best singers

January 3, 2023 10:38AM CST
Share
From Patsy Cline to Chris Stapleton, Rolling Stone weighs in on country’s best singers

ABC

Who’s the best country singer of all time? According to Rolling Stone‘s new ranking of the 200 best singers across all genres, it’s Patsy Cline. She comes in at #13, just a dozen spaces behind Aretha Franklin, who lands on top. 

Elvis Presley‘s at #17, just ahead of George Jones at #24, who’s often referred to as the greatest country singer who ever lived. Tammy Wynette‘s back at #127, while Dolly PartonLinda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris all make the top 100. RS puts Loretta Lynn at #132.

Founding fathers like Hank Williams and Jimmie Rodgers make the list, alongside legends Willie NelsonJohnny CashMerle HaggardBrenda Lee and George Strait.

Carrie Underwood‘s the highest-ranked contemporary country singer at #158, while Chris Stapleton‘s several spots back at #170. His recent CMA Awards collaborator, Patty Loveless, sneaks in at #177.

You can check out the full list of Rolling Stone‘s 200 Best Singers of All Time here.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Take My NameParmalee
8:58am
Son Of A SinnerJelly Roll
8:54am
Whiskey On YouNate Smith
8:45am
Dont You Wanna StayJason Aldean/kelly Clarkson
8:41am
Half Of MeThomas Rhett/riley Green
8:30am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Happy New Year Friends!
2

Shania Twain Is Embracing Her Body & Posing Topless
3

WATCH: LUKE BRYAN TEAMS UP WITH COMEDIAN DANAE HAYS TO PRANK CALL HIS MOTHER
4

Yellowstone's Cole Hauser Explains His Love For Hunting & Guns
5

Police Called Over 'Cousin Eddie' Display