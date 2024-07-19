96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

From Rolling Stone to Rock Author: James Sullivan

July 19, 2024 6:13AM CDT
Share
From Rolling Stone to Rock Author: James Sullivan
James Sullivan / Premiere Radio Network / Beyond the Mic

Coming up next in a Beyond the Mic Short Cut, we go into the world of rock journalism with James Sullivan, a seasoned journalist, author, and program director of the Newburyport Documentary Film Festival. James talks about his latest book, “BACKSTAGE & BEYOND COMPLETE: 45 Years of Rock Chats & Rants”. Tune in for Sullivan’s insights on the blurred lines between critic, feature writer, and fan. It’s next Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

More about:
Author
Backstage and Beyond
BeyondtheMic
Boston Globe
James Sullivan
Jerry Lee Lewis
Journalist
Rock and Roll
Rolling Stone
SeanDillon

Recently Played

You Look Like You Love MeElla Langley Feat. Riley Green
12:58pm
Love Like CrazyLee Brice
12:54pm
Love You, Miss You, Mean ItLuke Bryan
12:47pm
Blame It On Your HeartPatty Loveless
12:43pm
Tucson Too LateJordan Davis
12:40pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Vanished Icons: Orange County’s Forgotten Landmarks
2

Ingrid Andress Roasted for Home Run Derby National Anthem Performance
3

John Oates on 'Reunion'
4

City to Test Outdoor Warning System Sirens This Friday
5

Leprino Foods Informational Sessions