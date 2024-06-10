From ‘Ruby’s Choice’ to ‘Harry Wild’: Jane Seymour on Beyond the Mic #600

Today for Beyond the Mic 600th episode it’s the legendary Jane Seymour, a multiple Emmy® and Golden Globe® winner and recipient of the Officer of the British Empire (OBE). Seymour discusses her latest film, “Ruby’s Choice,” a heartwarming story that captures the humanity of dementia from all angles. She also reflects on her role in a short film on Alzheimer’s “And You Are?” and how both films address the challenging topic of memory loss. Tune in for the Rockin’ 8, where Jane shares fun and personal insights, from her favorite scent to her favorite artwork. It took 599 other episodes to get here, so enjoy Beyond the Mic #600 with Jane Seymour!

