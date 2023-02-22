96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

From Tammy Wynette to Adele, Carly Pearce’s influences are ‘Written in Stone’

February 22, 2023 5:00AM CST
Now that Carly Pearce is drawing the 29: Written in Stone chapter of her career to a close, she’s tipping her proverbial hat to the women who inspired her.

“Sonically, it was Patty LovelessThe JuddsLee Ann Womack,” the Kentucky native reveals. “Lyrically, I think it was AdeleLoretta. I think I pulled from Tammy Wynette in the way that she sang in some of her songs and just the tear in her voice.”

Alison Krauss & Union Station, sonically. Sonya Isaacs, musically, vocally, the way that she does all that stuff that I try really hard to do,” Carly laughs.

Of course, Sonya performed with Carly and Ricky Skaggs during November’s CMA Awards, as they sang “Dear Miss Loretta,” her tribute to the Coal Miner’s Daughter. 

Currently, Carly’s “What He Didn’t Do” is just one spot away from country’s top five. Her concert album, 29: Written in Stone (Live from Music City), is set to arrive March 24.

