From “Vikings” Actor Thorbjorn Harr Thorbjorn Harr loves jazz. His latest film “The Tunnel was shot with no CG or video effects. Time to take a Beyond the Mic Short Cut! Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon · Actor Musician Thorbjorn Harr Takes A Beyond The Mic Short Cut Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”. TAGS Actor Beyond the Mic Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon Dad Guest Tags here Thorbjorn Harr Jazz Lubbock Movies Musician Norwegian Oslo Sean Dillon Texas Theatre TV Vikings Younger