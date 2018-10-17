Adrian Frye was the only freshman listed on either of the AP’s two defensive teams

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech redshirt freshman Adrian Frye was named to the Associated Press midseason All-America second team Tuesday in a vote of college football writers from across the country.

Frye was the only freshman listed on either of the two defensive teams and was one of only three freshmen recognized at any position. He is one of four cornerbacks honored by the AP, joining Notre Dame’s Julian Love (first team), LSU’s Greedy Williams (LSU) and Georgia’s Deandre Baker (second team).

The Houston native enters Saturday’s Homecoming game against Kansas with a share of the FBS lead with four interceptions, the final of which sealed Tech’s victory last Thursday at TCU. He is one of eight players across the country to record four interceptions so far this season.

Frye picked off two passes in the win over Lamar alone, returning his first in the game 48 yards for a touchdown. It marked the first time a Red Raider had intercepted multiple passes in a game since J.J. Gaines also had two picks against Iowa State in 2015.

In addition, Frye has had his hand in 13 defended passes this season as he is tied for second nationally and leads all freshmen in the category (2.2 per game). He also leads all freshmen across the country with nine pass breakups, which also ranks eighth in the country.

Frye, who has three starts this season at cornerback, has broken up at least two passes in four of the past five games for a Tech defense that has limited opponents to only seven second-half points through the first three Big 12 games against Oklahoma State, West Virginia and TCU.

Kickoff between Tech and Kansas is slated for 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon at Jones AT&T Stadium.

–TECH–

Matt Dowdy

The post Frye Tabbed to AP Midseason All-America Team appeared first on Rock 101.1.