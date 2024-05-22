96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Full Steam Ahead: Inside Yachtley Crew’s Tour with Philly Ocean

May 22, 2024 5:56AM CDT
Photo Credit John Travis

Lead singer Philly Ocean of Yachtley Crew returns to Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon! Philly shares his passion for creating joy and lifelong memories through music, reflects on Jimmy Buffett’s influence, and gives insights into the “Full Steam Ahead Tour.”

Dive into fun and candid moments, including Philly’s thoughts on family, favorite drinks, and dream performances. It’s the madcap entertainer who lights up the world of Yacht Rock. Philly Ocean returns to go Beyond the Mic!

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

