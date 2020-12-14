      Weather Alert

Funeral service to be held for Charley Pride this week

Dec 14, 2020 @ 4:29pm

ABCA private funeral service will be held for Charley Pride this week. 

A representative for Pride confirms that family and close friends of the late singer will hold a private wake and memorial service in Dallas this week. Pride, 86, had been hospitalized in Dallas since late November and passed away from complications from COVID-19 on Saturday.

A public celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.

The family is requesting that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The Pride Scholarship at Jesuit College Preparatory School, St. Phillips School and Community center, along with your local food bank or a charity of the donor’s choice.  

By Cillea Houghton
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

You May Also Like
Chris Stapleton’s got the perfect gift for fans with beard envy this year
Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert + more perform in new concert film celebrating the music of Merle Haggard
Little Big Town cheers on Morgan Wallen, while hoping for a kinder, less critical 2021
Willie Nelson tips his hat to a legend with 'That’s Life', his second full album of Frank Sinatra covers
Eric Church offers a tender tribute to his ride-or-dies in his new ballad, “Doing Life with Me”
Recent JMM Podcasts